3 Carolina Panthers head coach candidates with soaring stock after Dan Morgan hire
Could one of these head coaches be the guy?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could promote Ejiro Evero
Another promotion, perhaps?
Now that David Tepper has decided against cleaning house, certain individuals on the Carolina Panthers will probably be looking over their shoulders a little less. After all, the prospect of a complete shake-down in terms of staffing infrastructure was likely to see many relieved of their duties.
What occurs in the front office has yet to be determined. As for the coaching staff? Ejiro Evero getting a second interview indicates he's got a legitimate shot at becoming an NFL head coach at long last.
Evero did a marvelous job in difficult circumstances last season. The defensive coordinator maintained the unit's competitiveness despite dealing with countless injuries to key personnel. There were some problems - especially against the run - but the progressive figure deserves praise for the way he kept everyone focused while all around them crumbled.
Carolina's poor performance overall doesn't seem to have impacted Evero's reputation around the league. In addition to his second interview with the Panthers, he's also speaking in person with the Seattle Seahawks and division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Morgan knows him well from their work together this year, but one gets the sense those in power would like to see him stick around as their defensive coordinator rather than give him the top job.
Time will tell on that one. But Morgan's increasing influence doesn't harm Evero's chances whatsoever.