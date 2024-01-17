3 Carolina Panthers head coach candidates whose stock soared over wildcard weekend
The Carolina Panthers have the potential to make a home-run hire with their next head coach.
Carolina Panthers could hire Bobby Slowik
- Offensive Coordinator | Houston Texans
Bobby Slowik - like Ben Johnson - is going to be a head coach in the NFL at some point. When that promotion arrives is the big question.
The first-year offensive coordinator has done wonders with the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is truly one of the best passers in the NFL already and has just been phenomenal this year.
Furthermore, Slowik and his offense had their way with the elite Cleveland Browns' defense during the wildcard round. Stroud went 16-of-21 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. It was a complete demolition job almost from start to finish.
The Texans' offense was the 13th-best scoring offense in the regular season this year, scoring 22.2 points per game. Stroud tossed 23 touchdowns against five interceptions and led the league in passing yards per game. The No. 2 pick out of Ohio State also had the lowest interception rate.
I think the main issue that the Carolina Panthers could have with Slowik is his lack of experience. This is his first year as a coordinator in the NFL, but his 10th coaching in the pros. He's 36 years old and comes from the Mike Shanahan tree. This has produced a ton of quality head coaches in the NFL.
I think Slowik is trending to be a very good NFL head coach. While it might not be this year, his stock is certainly soaring after the wildcard round.