3 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 Preseason Week 2
These Carolina Panthers players should be nervously looking over their shoulders.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players find their jobs in jeopardy after the team's Preseason Week 2 contest at the New York Giants?
There was a lot to unpack and overreactions galore from the Carolina Panthers' second preseason game at the New York Giants. The team continues to restrict their schemes on both sides of the football to keep everything fresh and off tape for the regular season, which isn't doing the players any favors and causing some unrest within the fanbase along the way.
Pressing the panic button became commonplace for Carolina's long-suffering support under the previous coaching regime. There needs to be a level of trust with Frank Reich and his staff, who've been around the block a few times and know exactly what it takes to prepare their squad for upcoming challenges.
With one preseason game remaining, time is running out for certain individuals to increase their respective roles or earn positions on the 53-man roster. So one last big effort is needed before those in power sit down to finalize their plans.
On this topic, here are three Panthers players whose jobs are in jeopardy after Preseason Week 2.
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
Cade Mays looked like the locked-in starter at the right guard position - at least until Austin Corbett gets back from injury. However, that scenario might not be the case anymore.
Mays was unable to feature against the New York Giants due to an injury, which isn't deemed to be serious according to head coach Frank Reich. Chandler Zavala stepped up in his absence and performed well despite his lack of experience, which could see those in power gamble on the rookie instead of the second-year-pro to open the 2023 campaign.
The former Tennessee star needs to respond to the challenge. Whether his complication prevents the offensive lineman from making another positive impression is the big question with grave ramifications attached.