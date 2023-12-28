3 Carolina Panthers with most to gain from final two games of 2023
There is still plenty to play for...
By Dean Jones
Thomas Brown - Carolina Panthers OC
Things haven't been great for the Carolina Panthers offense this season. Expectations were high after Frank Reich assembled an all-star supporting cast. This didn't bring about the improvements needed and the head coach was moved on ruthlessly by team owner David Tepper.
This enabled Thomas Brown to take back play-calling responsibilities. While it's far from perfect, there have been notable improvements over the last two games that can hopefully ensure the Panthers finish off the 2023 season on a positive note.
There is also a lot on the line for Brown. Perhaps his time with the Panthers might be coming to an end after just one season, but continuing to call good games and implement improved strategies should ensure he isn't out of work for long.
A profitable end to the campaign might also improve Brown's chances of getting head coaching consideration. That might seem like a pipedream following a turbulent 2023 season, but it cannot be dismissed entirely given the esteem in which he is held around the league.
It could also see the Panthers give Brown legitimate consideration. Again, it seems unlikely. Especially given Tepper's reported desire to lure Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions during the upcoming cycle.
This is all about self-preservation for Brown. He's handled himself with class and made the best out of a bad situation. Finishing the season on a high would salvage his future career prospects if nothing else.