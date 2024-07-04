3 Carolina Panthers who must build on promising starts at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
There was another reason Dave Canales was given the keys to the kingdom. His sterling work with struggling quarterbacks is highly respected in league circles. Doing the same with Bryce Young comes with substantial benefits attached.
Young is a talented guy with a cool persona. He deserves praise for navigating an immensely difficult rookie season well enough that it didn't knock his long-term chances. Others with a weaker will would have had their confidence battered beyond the brink. Thankfully for the Panthers, their prized possession is made of sterner stuff.
The Heisman Trophy winner wasn't without blame last season. Footwork issues let him down on occasion. Young's deep ball accuracy came in for criticism. Deciphering when to get rid of the football before pressure arrived became another ongoing frustration.
Canales is here to change all that. He got to work on improving Young's fundamentals. The coaching staff is looking for their signal-caller to get rid of the football within their allotted 2.7-second timeframe. This brought a positive response from the player over early off-season workouts.
There was a noticeable improvement in Young's footwork and overall mechanics according to those in attendance. It's a small sample size, but it's a clear sign that Canales' improved teachings are having the desired effect. Building on this newfound positivity when training camp commences is paramount to raising confidence further.
Things will be intense and the margins will be slimmer when the pads go on. Young must demonstrate growth and emerge as a leader others can follow. It's something he's emphasized throughout preparations so far. This must continue before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
The Panthers cannot afford their significant investment in Young to fall by the wayside. They need him to become the franchise-caliber presence most analysts projected pre-draft. Everyone needs to get behind the former Alabama star.
Young's supporting cast is much improved. There's a clear vision for his ongoing development. What comes next is down to the player.