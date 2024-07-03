3 Carolina Panthers who must inspire confidence at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
Losing Frankie Luvu was a body blow for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan made an offer to the linebacker in pursuit of retaining his services. However, the former undrafted free agent felt like the Washington Commanders represented a better proposition to take his game forward under head coach Dan Quinn's schematic concepts.
This leaves a gaping hole on the field and in the locker room. Luvu was the heart and soul of Carolina's defense and one of their few dependable performers. Filling the void will be difficult, but Ejiro Evero got his hands on someone he knows well from their time together on the Denver Broncos.
The Panthers allocated most of their significant assets on the offensive side of the football to help quarterback Bryce Young raise consistency. Evero was allowed to bring in players he trusted and knew the system. Josey Jewell was one notable arrival, signing a three-year, $18.75 million deal with a $7 million signing bonus and $10.12 million guaranteed.
Jewell isn't the dynamic force Luvu became over the last two seasons, but he knows how to get around the action and provides a strong leadership presence at the defensive second level. He's a sound tackler, can generate pressure on occasion, and also flashes in coverage when the situation dictates. That's a strong asset to call upon as the former fourth-round selection aims to form a productive tandem with team leader Shaq Thompson on the interior.
There are some concerns regarding Jewell's output. He can be sluggish and find it difficult to get off blocks. That's something Evero needs to work around to ensure their reunion goes off without a hitch.
The Panthers won't get Jewell to Luvu's influence unless there's a surprising surge forward. But with three 100-tackle seasons over his career, it would be surprising if he didn't make an impressive contribution under a coordinator he knows better than most in the building.
Putting together a strong training camp will raise confidence among the fanbase. Jewell might be unfairly compared to Luvu, but expecting similar production is a strength looking at their respective trajectories.