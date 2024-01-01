3 Carolina Panthers players who should be benched for 2023 season finale
It's time to take these players out of the firing line.
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
The Jacksonville Jaguars ran all over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 to the tune of 155 rushing yards. Ejiro Evero's unit has faltered over the last two games. Certain individuals upfront are failing to meet their required targets.
Shy Tuttle came into the Panthers this offseason on pretty decent money. He's been unable to find the consistency needed to clog up the middle. He's not suited to being a 3-4 nose tackle - somewhere the defensive lineman's been forced to play after Carolina released Marquan McCall and didn't replace him during the offseason.
Tuttle is another signing who hasn't met expectations. With nothing to play for aside from denying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a chance to secure postseason football, sitting the veteran seems like a viable option at this late stage of the campaign.
Benching Tuttle would provide more opportunities to LaBryan Ray and Nick Thurman in this scenario. Both could have more upside than the former Tennessee star. But extended minutes in the season finale could enhance the decision-making process once a new head coach is appointed.
What the future holds for Tuttle is anyone's guess. It doesn't make much sense to get rid of him after one season given the financial repercussions. Therefore, acquiring a genuine nose tackle is critical if Ejiro Evero sticks around.