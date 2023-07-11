3 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit most from coaching overhaul in 2023
By Dean Jones
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
Despite C.J. Henderson and others within the cornerback room failing to meet even modest expectations last season, the Carolina Panthers kept faith. A shocking move given their shift in ethos under Frank Reich's all-star staff team, but one they feel can reap rewards if everyone develops during the preparation period.
Henderson is heading into the last year of his rookie deal after the Panthers made the no-brainer call to decline his fifth-year option. This should raise the level of urgency around the former first-rounder, who is in real danger of being labeled a big-time draft bust unless drastic improvements don't arrive.
Perhaps Henderson could still be tabbed as a victim of circumstance. Going from the Jacksonville Jaguars to Matt Rhule was an out-of-the-frying pan and into-the-fire predicament, but performances haven't been good enough and at some stage, the defensive back must also hold himself accountable.
There were times last season when Henderson looked like a capable performer. These were few and far between, but working alongside Ejiro Evero and new defensive backs coach DeAngelo Hall might light a spark in the player at long last.
Hall accomplished a significant amount and was widely regarded as one of the best cover cornerbacks of his era. If he cannot motivate Henderson to become better heading into a career-defining campaign for the Florida product, there's no hope.