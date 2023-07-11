3 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit most from coaching overhaul in 2023
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers offense is going to look completely different under the creative minds of Frank Reich and Thomas Brown. This is a nice blend of experience and progressive thinking, which resulted in a complex playbook that has reportedly been opened up fully to rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Carolina has some intriguing playmakers to call upon if Young hits the ground running. One with the physical profile to take significant leaps forward under this upgraded coaching staff is Laviska Shenault Jr., who looks like a different player with a phenomenal physique and renewed purpose to progress.
Shenault was another trade arrival from the Jacksonville Jaguars that took time to get going. He flashed without ever being consistent, but Reich is keen for the Panthers to maximize the exceptional athletic attributes at the former second-round selection's disposal in 2023.
Looking at Shenault's build and his production since entering the league, perhaps deploying him in a similar way in which Deebo Samuel is utilized by the San Francisco 49ers could be worth its weight in gold. Something that would give Carolina's offense a different dynamic and has the scope to line up the dynamic weapon almost anywhere.
This is a huge opportunity awaiting the Colorado product. If Shenault maximizes any touches that come his way, the Panthers have a player of untold promise on their hands.