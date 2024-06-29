3 Carolina Panthers players entering precarious situations in 2024
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers weren't expected to sit on their hands this offseason. This was especially evident on the offensive side of the football as Dan Morgan looked to provide quarterback Bryce Young with a more accomplished supporting cast entering Year 2 of his professional career.
Carolina fortified the offensive line interior with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. They acquired a dynamic running back in the form of Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Those in power also made two notable additions to their wide receiver room to further help Young's bounce-back chances.
Diontae Johnson was secured via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers also struck with supreme conviction for Xavier Legette, who became the apple of their eye during pre-draft evaluations thanks to his fierce determination and outstanding athletic attributes.
This should assist Young greatly. However, it does nothing to improve the chances of those already around. Making a strong early impression is crucial to make the coaching staff look at their potential roles differently.
Terrace Marshalll Jr. falls into this category. The former second-round pick has flattered to deceive throughout his time with the Panthers so far. He always flashed immense promise during off-season activities and training camps. This didn't amount to any enhanced consistency when the real action arrived.
Many fans thought Marshall would become surplus to requirements this offseason, especially after two players immediately surged ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart. He's still around up to this point, which indicates head coach Dave Canales is willing to give the LSU product one final opportunity to put everything together.
Marshall handed in a trade request last season but seems willing to fight for his spot this time around. The margin for error is incredibly slim looking at the options available. Gaining the trust of coaches and developing chemistry with Young is the only way his aspirations will improve.