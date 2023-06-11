3 Carolina Panthers players that got extremely lucky during the 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
Much like the situation at cornerback, the Carolina Panthers stood relatively firm with their edge rushing options despite getting no consistency opposite Brian Burns in 2022. Those in power did move up to No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for D.J. Johnson, but not many are expecting the one-time Oregon star to fill starting responsibilities right out of the gate.
Again, this is a situation that might change depending on how things unfold at Carolina's upcoming training camp. It's also worth remembering that the Panthers have an abundance of salary-cap space to make further moves should they wish.
For now, the offseason can be classed as a lucky escape for Yetur Gross-Matos. The former second-round selection failed to maximize his starting chance last season, mustering just 2.5 sacks and struggling to get the better of offensive linemen with a limited pass-rushing repertoire.
All hope is seemingly not lost for Gross-Matos. His transition to a 3-4 outside linebacker is reportedly going smoothly, which could mean prominent reps again depending on how others such as Marquis Haynes Sr., Johnson, and Amare Barno fare this summer.
Gross-Matos might end up losing his starting spot to one of the aforementioned trio, which nobody would complain about. But considering how the player's 2022 season went, his predicament could have been a lot worse.