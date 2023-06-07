3 Carolina Panthers players who could become first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
After a frustrating rookie campaign due to injury, there was a tremendous sense of excitement across the Carolina Panthers as Jaycee Horn made his long-awaited return from injury in 2022. Although he missed four games through further complications, it was an outstanding season overall for the cornerback.
Horn looked every bit the shutdown coverage presence Carolina hoped for when they took him over Justin Fields at No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He gave up just 55 percent of targets and a lowly 62.4 passer rating when targeted, which was a huge step forward for someone that's missed so much football since entering the league.
One only has to look at how the Panthers secondary capitulated during their NFC South title showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see how important Horn is to their future success. Especially considering those in power have done nothing to strengthen this potential problem position group this offseason.
The former South Carolina stud has already admitted that he has to be available for an entire 17-game schedule. If Horn manages to accomplish this feat on the health front and develops his exceptional skill set further, then he'll be in the Pro Bowl discussion beyond doubt.
A strong season from Horn will make picking up his fifth-year option an easy call to make. But whether others on the cornerback depth chart can prevent this unit from becoming a weak link remains to be seen.