3 Carolina Panthers players who could become first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Frankie Luvu - Carolina Panthers LB
Frankie Luvu is on the cusp of genuine superstardom. Something that even the biggest optimist couldn't have envisaged when he signed a one-year deal in free agency just two offseasons ago.
Luvu's rapid rise from roster bubble candidate to integral defensive member has been staggering. His passion, explosiveness, and instincts to be around the football consistently have been nothing short of a revelation - exactly what the Carolina Panthers were lacking at the second level on defense since Luke Kuechly ad Thomas Davis Sr. departed the ranks.
It'll be fascinating to see what improvements Luvu can make heading into another contract year. The former Washington State star is projected to be the starting middle linebacker next to Shaq Thompson in Ejiro Evero's system, which should play to his strengths and also allow him to roam the field in pursuit of making stops.
Based on what we've seen since Luvu joined the Panthers, there's just no telling what he might be capable of at just 26 years old. And any upturn in production should see the player earn Pro Bowl honors as a result.
Of course, this is only going to add additional dollars to his contract demands when it's time to begin negotiations. But if those in power in Carolina had an ounce of sense, they would cough up accordingly and Luvu around long-term.