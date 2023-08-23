3 Carolina Panthers players forcing their way into the team's plans in 2023
By Dean Jones
Kamu Grugier-Hill - Carolina Panthers LB
Kamu Grugier-Hill was arguably the MVP of this year's training camp. The linebacker came into the Carolina Panthers on the roster bubble, but it didn't take long for his skill set to catch the eye over the first few days at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Grugier-Hill is instinctive, explosive, and seems to have a knack for being around the football consistently. He surged up Carolina's depth chart as a result and even though the Panthers brought in veteran Deion Jones, the former Eastern Illinois standout has done more than enough to carve out a prominent role for himself.
There was a danger that Grugier-Hill's camp showing wasn't going to translate onto the field in a game-day setting. While it's been a small sample size during preseason games, it's evident how much he can help Ejiro Evero's defense next season.
The energy Grugier-Hill brings to the table fits in extremely well. There are some big personalities on Carolina's defense, but the Hawaii native doesn't look out of place whatsoever and more importantly, has earned the right to make a lasting impression once competitive action arrives.
Make no mistake, this was a best-case scenario for the Panthers. Grugier-Hill can assist anywhere across the defensive second level when called upon and is also set to become a key special teams contributor for good measure.
Who knows, this could even be the offseason's best signing when it's all said and done.