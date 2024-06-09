3 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at 2024 minicamp
By Dean Jones
There is no time for the Carolina Panthers to bask in their newfound positivity. They must keep the same mindset throughout the offseason, with the team's upcoming mandatory minicamp representing another important piece of the puzzle.
The Panthers are embarking on a two-day minicamp rather than three. This was a late change to their plans, which left some fans questioning whether a two-win team last season deserved such a luxury.
Dave Canales has a plan and knows what he's doing. The Panthers need to show the NFL that things are going to be different moving forward. It won't be easy - not by any stretch of the imagination - but the early signs are positive nonetheless.
For some, there is more pressure than most to perform. With this in mind, here are three Panthers players on the hot seat at the team's mandatory minicamp in 2024.
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers have serious concerns at the cornerback position - from the outside looking in, at least. However, general manager Dan Morgan is confident the options around can perform well under the exceptional guidance of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
D'Shawn Jamison is someone Morgan named specifically earlier this offseason. A big opportunity awaits the unheralded defensive back in 2024. But he needs to prove his worth and raise confidence levels throughout Carolina's mandatory minicamp and throughout the summer.
Jamison has some intriguing athletic attributes, but giving him extended reps on the defensive rotation is risky. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas conceded an almost perfect 156.2 passer rating when targeted during limited involvement last season. Significant improvements are needed to carve out a bigger role for himself.
If Jamison doesn't show enough during Carolina's minicamp, it'll be disastrous for the player's chances of making his presence felt. It could also be the deciding factor in Morgan seeking further assistance before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints arrives.