3 Carolina Panthers players that must become leaders in 2023
These Carolina Panthers players must enhance their leadership qualities in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
There are few players on the Carolina Panthers more important to their chances in 2023 than Jaycee Horn. The promising cornerback looks to have the world at his feet despite missing a lot of football since being taken No. 8 overall in 2021 - something the team hope alters during the upcoming campaign.
Horn was ruled out of early workouts with a foot and ankle complication, which only heightens the sense of worry. This comes after the Panthers made almost no changes to their cornerback options after an indifferent at best season from the likes of C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr.
This is almost a blind leap of faith from Carolina's coaching staff. One that piles more pressure on Horn to produce the goods and also emerge into a prominent leadership figure within the locker room for good measure.
The Panthers already have the aforementioned Vonn Bell as a leader within the secondary. Donte Jackson and Xavier Woods are also vocal presences, but Horn is the alpha and the player everyone is looking to for elite production.
While the jury is still as to whether or not the former South Carolina star can put a full 17-game slate together, what cannot be disputed is Horn's credentials as one of the league's best young corners when healthy. If the player also becomes a better support system for others, it'll confirm his status as an indispensable member of the Panthers' long-term plans.