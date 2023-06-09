3 Carolina Panthers players that must unlock their potential in 2023
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
There is a lot riding on Terrace Marshall Jr. taking another leap forward with improved coaching next season. The wide receiver was clearly being held back by Matt Rhule, so to see the player flourish almost from the moment he was fired was incredibly encouraging.
The Carolina Panthers shipped out D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to secure the No. 1 overall selection, so there is a clear opening for someone to emerge as the No. 1 option. Something Marshall has his sights set on based on his level of commitment throughout offseason workouts so far.
Marshall is catching everything coming his way. He's looked incredibly sharp and has often been spotted putting in extra work once practice concludes, which is leaving a positive impression and raising expectations along the way.
The former second-round pick out of LSU has all the physical and athletic intangibles needed to become a star. Marshall is also aiming to make up for some lost time, which provides an extra sense of motivation during what Carolina hopes will be a genuine breakout campaign.
Others such as Adam Theilen, D.J. Chark, and second-rounder Jonathan Mingo will be expected to contribute. But Marshall represents the true X-factor that can offset Moore's departure.
That's a lofty bar to aim for. However, it's something Marshall should relish after how he was treated by the previous regime.