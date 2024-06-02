3 Carolina Panthers players who must unlock their potential in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
There aren't many players around the NFL with more pressure on their shoulders next season. Bryce Young's rookie campaign quickly became a catastrophe after so much optimism before a competitive down was played. The Carolina Panthers were largely at fault for his failings, but the player also needs to shoulder some accountability for how things unfolded.
Young flashed enough talent to suggest that he can thrive with a more productive supporting cast. The Panthers spent heavily on improving the protection and enhancing the playmakers at his disposal. He's also got one of the most accomplished quarterback developers around to steer him on the correct path.
Dave Canales got the Panthers' gig thanks to unrivaled enthusiasm, his previous working relationship with general manager Dan Morgan, and proven credentials with struggling quarterbacks. He helped Russell Wilson become a star. He played a leading role in Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield galvanizing their respective careers - earning them a ton of money along the way.
If Canales has the same effect on Young, the Panthers made the right call to bring him on board despite boasting just one season of play-calling experience. There is much more to being a head coach, but correcting the flaws that crept into Young's game is easily the most important objective this offseason.
Young knows how people view him right now. He's too small. He'll never live up to his draft billing. He can't get the football downfield with enough velocity or accuracy. He's one of the biggest trade errors in NFL history.
This is a lot of material for the bulletin board. Young should be extremely motivated to silence his doubters next season and into the future. Canales is working on the fundamentals and molding a scheme to suit his strengths. If the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama responds well to these improved coaching methods, improvements should be quick to arrive.
After the Panthers invested so much into Young, anything less would set the franchise back years.