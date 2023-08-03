3 Carolina Panthers players with overlooked potential in 2023
- The improving RB
- The exciting TE
- The do-it-all weapon
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers DB/LB
Jeremy Chinn doesn't have a specific spot in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense, and that's absolutely fine. The Carolina Panthers have big plans for the versatile weapon, who has the size and athleticism needed to impact proceedings almost anywhere if put in the correct positions.
Evero has the forward-thinking to know exactly what's best for Chinn next season. He's occupied the big nickel role at training camp more often than not, but fans should also expect to see him as a third safety option or closer to the line of scrimmage where the former Southern Illinois stud starred as a rookie.
The possibilities are endless where Chinn is concerned. Carolina's transition to a more creative scheme is relying heavily on explosiveness and players with natural instincts - things the second-round pick under Marty Hurney has in abundance based on his career so far.
Much like the situation with Laviska Shenault Jr., there is some extra financial incentive for Chinn to perform in 2023. It's hard to believe the 2020 draft class is already entering the final year of their rookie deals, so the stakes couldn't be much higher for someone with an enormous amount to offer.
Just what Chinn will command on his next deal remains to be seen. But another strong campaign next time around will put his representatives in a strong position when the time comes to begin negotiations on an extended stay in Carolina.