3 Carolina Panthers players with the potential to dominate in 2023
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Many thought the Carolina Panthers would stand pat at the running back position. D'Onta Foreman shone after Christian McCaffrey's trade to the San Francisco 49ers, but when the opportunity came to sign Miles Sanders, those in power shifted course.
Sanders is coming off a superb campaign and Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers are paying him decent money - which is strange so soon after getting McCaffrey's hefty contract off the books - but Frank Reich and his staff seem confident this can be the three-down presence needed within a more creative offensive system.
There is enough to suggest Sanders has his best years ahead. Having such a prolific presence in the backfield will also provide rookie quarterback Bryce Young with a prominent security blanket in situations where a first down is needed.
Couple this with the strength of Carolina's improving offensive line, and the potential for Sanders to dominate in 2023 only grows. The player has also made it known he's not come to the Panthers for a payday - he tasted winning last season and wants the same again in a different environment.
When it's all said and done, this could be the best signing of free agency. Even if it did come a little out of leftfield and made Foreman surplus to requirements.