3 Carolina Panthers players who must seize the moment in Preseason Week 2
Opportunity knocks for these Carolina Panthers players at the NewYork Giants.
By Dean Jones
Eric Rowe - Carolina Panthers DB
There weren't many Carolina Panthers players that walked away from Saturday's game against the New York Jets with any credit. However, there was a lot to like about Eric Rowe's production from 38 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
The Panthers brought Rowe into the mix relatively early this offseason and he's gone completely under the radar compared to others. That's seemed to work in his favor, with the two-time Super Bowl champion gradually becoming a potentially key part of the secondary rotation if the same trend continues over the next fortnight.
Competition for places is fierce and there remains no margin for error with Rowe. But his production last time out should indicate the Panthers' coaching staff provide the former second-round pick out of Utah with similar involvement at the New York Giants.
Things didn't go quite according to plan for Rowe last season with the Miami Dolphins. But his ability to assist in all phases and bring a level of physicality could be of use within Ejiro Evero's dynamic 3-4 base scheme on defense.
Momentum is building around Rowe. But the important thing for the player is building on this with another commanding display at MetLife Stadium - something that would officially solidify his spot on the 53-man roster in 2023.