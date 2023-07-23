3 Carolina Panthers players that must shine most at 2023 training camp
- The blossoming WR
- The regressing CB
- The franchise QB
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
With the No. 1 wide receiver position in flux, the Carolina Panthers need someone to rise up and seize the moment en route to becoming the team's primary pass-catching weapon in 2023. Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark are the obvious veteran candidates following their respective arrivals in free agency, but Terrace Marshall Jr. is another who'll fancy his chances of becoming the top dog.
It's been a frustrating first two seasons in the league for Marshall. The wideout and Matt Rhule never hit it off - leaving him in the proverbial doghouse more often than not - but the signs of life shown once the clueless former head coach became surplus to requirements suggest more could be on the way.
Marshall has been working exceptionally hard on his craft throughout the preparation period so far. He's always caught the eye at practice, but it's now time for the former LSU stud to show the consistency needed in a competitive setting.
There's just no telling for sure how Marshall will fare with increased responsibilities. But if he demonstrates dominant traits throughout camp, Frank Reich will have no qualms about throwing him in at the deep end.
If Marshall can emerge as a true No. 1 option and others live up to their end of the bargain, sacrificing D.J. Moore in their quest to land quarterback Bryce Young will have been worth it. Something that might also result in the 2021 second-round selection getting a contract extension ahead of time.