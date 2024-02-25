3 Carolina Panthers players who should still be cut despite 2024 cap rise
The new financial flexibility might not matter for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. always flashed promise during the summer. The wide receiver looked the part over two straight training camps despite the coaching carousel making things more difficult to stake a claim. Sadly for the player and the Carolina Panthers, this never transitioned consistently to a competitive setting.
Marshall was a virtual bystander once again last season. He struggled to force his way into the team's plans despite their desperate lack of reliability in the wide receiver room. This was enough for the player to request a trade before the deadline.
No team was willing to come forward with a decent enough offer. Marshall was seldom seen after that, becoming a healthy scratch weekly before gaining just one target in Carolina's regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Finding upgrades at the skill positions should be among the Panthers' biggest priorities this offseason. Anything less would be failing quarterback Bryce Young yet again. Something that simply cannot happen after making such a substantial investment during their blockbuster trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Much will depend on what reinforcements the Panthers make during free agency and the draft, but it seems as if Marshall's underwhelming stint in Carolina will come to an end this offseason. This would cost $381,724 in dead money and save the franchise $1.44 million.