3 Carolina Panthers players that can tip the scales in 2023 preseason finale
These Carolina Panthers players can do their chances the world of good tonight.
By Dean Jones
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders is unlikely to play in tonight's game. The Carolina Panthers are dealing with some injury problems at the skill positions heading into the campaign, which is the last thing the organization or rookie quarterback Bryce Young needs before their regular season engagements commence.
This should give players like Raheem Blackshear an extended look in pursuit of becoming the team's No. 2 option behind Sanders. One could argue that the undrafted free agent has outperformed Chuba Hubbard throughout the offseason, boasting a skill set that offers a little more than what the Oklahoma State product brings to the table.
It could go either way, in all honesty. Both understudies should get their fair share of carries when Sanders needs a breather, but there are slimming margins between the two despite Hubbard's growth in 2022.
Blackshear's explosiveness, ability to be patient and assurance in both pass catching and pass blocking make him a considerable asset. If he stakes a strong claim versus the Detroit Lions when touches come his way, that might be enough to become Sanders' primary backup to begin the campaign.
Duce Staley revealed this week that he expects Cam Peoples to get some involvement. Spencer Brown could also acquire touches, which only heightens the level of urgency surrounding Blackshear's quest to tip the scales in his favor.