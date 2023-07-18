3 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded before 2023 season opener
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
There have been positive vibes surrounding Yetur Gross-Matos this offseason. The Carolina Panthers did almost nothing to strengthen their edge rushing options opposite Brian Burns and the Penn State product received praise from the coaching staff for his impressive transition to the 3-4 outside linebacker spot within Ejiro Evero's creative scheme.
This has left many wondering whether Gross-Matos will get an unlikely starting opportunity once again despite fluffing his lines in 2022. While the notion cannot be dismissed, it does represent a gamble from the Panthers upon further examination of the player's full body of work.
Could keeping Gross-Matos in the limelight and building up his reputation be a play from Carolina's standpoint to attract some trade interest? Possibly, and it's a method used around the league to hype up those who might be deemed surplus to requirements.
The Panthers seem happy enough to give Gross-Matos a chance to prove his worth under the new coaching regime at training camp. He'll also get plenty of reps in the preseason as his position adjustment progresses further before the 2023 campaign begins.
Gross-Matos is entering a contract year, so the Panthers might decide to try and get something in return while they can. However, their edge rushing depth is deeply concerning, so keeping him around remains the most likely scenario.