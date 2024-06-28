3 Carolina Panthers position groups that could become weak links in 2024
By Dean Jones
It's been a frantic offseason for general manager Dan Morgan. There was a big job to fix a roster that achieved just two wins in 2023. The actions were swift and the Carolina Panthers seem to be in a much better spot as a result.
Fans are slowly coming around after raising concerns about Morgan's promotion initially. They are also adopting a wait-and-see approach after being fooled by offseason hope that came with no substance attached under the previous two coaching regimes.
Morgan deserves credit for the professional approach made throughout his first recruitment period as general manager. However, the new front office leader admitted not every problem was going to be solved in one fell swoop.
This is a long road back to respectability and miracles are not going to happen overnight. With this in mind, here are three Panthers position groups that could become weak links in 2024.
Carolina Panthers left tackle
The Carolina Panthers made two outstanding additions to their offensive line interior in free agency. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were acquired at great expense, something that brings a level of accomplished performance levels and should make quarterback Bryce Young's life easier along the way.
Giving Young more time in the pocket is crucial. The interior is solid and right tackle Taylor Moton remains a supremely consistent presence. This places the microscope firmly on Ikem Ekwonu entering a critical Year 3 of his professional career.
Ekwonu regressed considerably last season. The former first-round pick revealed that he got too complacent and thought the job was done. Such honesty is commendable, but it places the North Carolina State product firmly on the hot seat in 2024.
If Ekwonu fluffs his lines once again and becomes a weak link, the Panthers have a big problem on their hands. Something that could see Dan Morgan pull the plug on this experiment either during or after the campaign.