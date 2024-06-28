3 Carolina Panthers position groups that could become weak links in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers edge rushers
The Carolina Panthers had grave questions to answer at the edge rushing position entering the offseason. They are even greater now.
Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants for compensation way below his talent level. Ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu turned down Carolina's extension offer in favor of a move to the Washington Commanders. Yetur Gross-Matos' emergence into a dependable rotational piece in 2023 saw him join the San Francisco 49ers when free agency struck.
This decimated an already threadbare unit. The Panthers signed Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum to fill the starting void. K'Lavon Chaisson penned a one-year deal, but confidence is slim regarding his chances after securing five sacks in four seasons throughout his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Clowney and Wonnum can be productive, but there's no telling for sure. Both have endured injury complications throughout their respective careers. Both have significant concerns about how they'll cope with being a focal point of opposing protection schemes after benefitting from a strong supporting cast elsewhere.
The Panthers are going to have a huge problem if one of the aforementioned starting duo goes down with a long-term complication. They are devoid of any legitimate depth on the edge. This could be exposed quickly unless someone like D.J. Johnson makes a surprising surge forward over the summer.
Dan Morgan will be watching developments closely. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of another productive edge rusher coming in off the waiver wire once good players start getting cut around the league. Something that appears a necessity from the outside looking in.
If the new general manager sticks with what he has, it's a gamble of epic proportions. One that could jeopardize Ejiro Evero's chances of bolstering his head coaching credentials next season.
Pressure breaks pipes. The Panthers don't have enough players capable of forcing the issue as it stands. However, there's still time for that to change before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.