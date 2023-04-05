3 Carolina Panthers position groups that improved most during 2023 offseason
Carolina Panthers improved at TE
The Carolina Panthers needed a better pass-catching presence at the tight end position. Greg Olsen's supreme consistency remains sorely missed after he departed for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, which left a gaping hole the likes of Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble have been unable to fill.
Thankfully, the front office addressed this effectively during the opening stages of free agency. Hayden Hurst was their marquee arrival at the position - an immediate upgrade due to his assured hands and ability to create separation quickly across the middle.
Hurst is a former first-round pick that is a smooth mover for a man his size. While the numbers have never been elite by any stretch, the one-time South Carolina star is reliable when targets come his way, so a key role could be in his immediate future if everything goes as anticipated.
The Panthers also got Thomas to take a pay cut in keeping with his talent levels. He's now being paid like a blocking tight end, which is an area he's brought on considerably in recent years despite his lack of influence in the passing game.
Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's offense could also find ways for Tremble to be more effective. So it would be a huge surprise if this newfound tight-end structure didn't have some influence on the field in 2023.