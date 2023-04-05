3 Carolina Panthers position groups that improved most during 2023 offseason
Carolina Panthers improved at QB
This has more to do with an upcoming acquisition rather than anything the Carolina Panthers have brought in so far. Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are no longer around as the new regime begins planning for the future, which included a daring trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to have their pick of the college quarterbacks taking their chances at the next level.
The Panthers were happy enough with two of the leading candidates to make this surge from No. 9 overall. Finding the right guy will be the biggest remaining stumbling block, but this is an outstanding environment for any incoming signal-caller thanks to the foundations laid this offseason.
In readiness for a rookie quarterback arriving, the Panthers got themselves a solid veteran presence in the form of Andy Dalton. He might be on the backend of his playing days, but the former second-round pick is a respected leader with proven mentoring credentials that can be of significant use throughout the upcoming preparation period.
After years of personnel mismanagement at football's most important position, to see a legitimate long-term plan for sustainable success is refreshing. Something that every Panthers fan has craved from the moment Cam Newton was controversially released in 2020.
Even if things don't click right away, there is a clear method to Carolina's way of roster building these days. And with the recently assembled coaching staff, it's hard to envisage a scenario where this team falls flat on its face next season.