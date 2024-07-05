3 Carolina Panthers with the quickest routes back to prosperity in 2024
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
Shy Tuttle came into the Carolina Panthers with plenty of encouraging traits. The formidable defensive lineman integrated smoothly into the squad following his free-agent switch from the New Orleans Saints. Everything was pointing up despite questions about whether he was suited to assume nose tackle responsibilities within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.
The Panthers released Marquan McCall and didn't bring in another specialist at the nose. Tuttle was thrust into the spot and struggled accordingly. He wasn't big enough and lacked the core base to become an anchor capable of clogging up space for others to thrive.
There were moments of promise for Tuttle, but they were fleeting. Derrick Brown was a stud alongside him en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. DeShawn Williams was far less effective at the other 3-4 defensive end position and lost reps to the duo of Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray as the campaign progressed.
Dan Morgan cut ties with plenty of established figures after just one season. Tuttle avoided the same dubious distinction, which indicates Evero remains confident in his ability to be impactful if everything around the veteran improves.
He'll have a new partner on the defensive front after the Panthers signed A'Shawn Robinson in free agency. He's got a previous connection to Evero and excelled under his leadership previously. His prowess against the run is exceptional. Putting him opposite Brown makes things much easier for Tuttle in pursuit of a bounce-back campaign.
This will be Tuttle's last season in Carolina if he cannot make a better go of things. Fortunately, there's also a quick route back to prosperity for the former undrafted free agent out of Tennessee.
Tuttle has valuable experience at the nose tackle spot despite things not going his way last season. He's also got two supreme difference-makers next to him on the defensive front. Putting these factors to good use is key to reminding everyone why he was such an intriguing addition last spring.