3 Carolina Panthers role players to benefit most from Bryce Young as QB1
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
After securing Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers ignored key needs at cornerback and edge rusher to find their new franchise quarterback another weapon. One that can hopefully produce a prolific relationship for the next decade.
General manager Scott Fitterer stated before the draft that there was one particular wide receiver visit that impressed everyone within the franchise. That man was Jonathan Mingo, who also got a seal of approval from Steve Smith Sr. en route to being taken at No. 39 overall.
Mingo is the latest in a long line of Ole Miss prospects who look set to shine at the next level. He is fast, physical, and boasts the wide catch radius to become a significant red-zone threat with a smooth transition.
The Panthers can bring Mingo on gradually with the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen, and D.J. Chark to depend upon. But given how well the duo started at Carolina's rookie minicamp, it would be a shock if the second-rounder didn't get his fair share of targets from Young as the campaign goes on.
Sacrificing D.J. Moore was necessary for Carolina's hopes of sustainable success. If Mingo hits the ground running and others also meet expectations, the loss won't be felt all that much.