3 Carolina Panthers role players to benefit most from Bryce Young as QB1
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had reliable production from the tight end position. If Bryce Young wants to excel as a rookie, then it's vital someone comes to the fore and becomes that security blanket across the middle and in third-down situations.
The Panthers signed Hayden Hurst in free agency, who is a dependable target and someone who made life easier for Joe Burrow last season en route to another AFC Championship game appearance. However, the promise of Tommy Tremble developing under legitimate NFL-caliber coaches for the first time would be a welcome development, too.
Tremble has the athleticism and is still relatively young. Whether the previous regime hindered his development is unclear, but tight ends coach John Lilly stated via Sports Illustrated that the former third-round pick must step up his influence next season.
"One big thing with Tommy is, he entered the league at 20 years old. So, he's got two years in the league and he's still just 22 right now. He's still a young player. You look at most of the guys that were drafted, they are older right now than what he is. I think it's time for him to take another step. He made a great decision in the offseason and he stayed here, he trained all offseason. I've been very impressed with just the way he's approached the day-to-day and try to pick it all up and go take it to the field."- John Lilly via Sports Illustrated
Having a supreme distributor under center next season is also going to help Tremble. If the Notre Dame product can develop cohesion with Young quickly, then additional involvement won't be far behind despite Hurst's presence.
It's a critical campaign upcoming for Tremble. One that will tell us plenty about what his long-term future in Carolina is going to look like.