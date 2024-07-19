3 Carolina Panthers rookies under the most pressure at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers lost the beating heart of their defense this offseason when Frankie Luvu joined the Washington Commanders in free agency. Dan Morgan made him an offer to stay, but the dynamic linebacker felt linking up with Dan Quinn could take his game to new heights within his expansive defensive concepts.
Josey Jewell was acquired to fill the void and Shaq Thompson is making his return from a long-term injury. That provides a solid veteran presence to the defensive second level. Whether it's enough to compensate for Luvu's absence remains to be seen.
Morgan also secured the services of Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This was a strange pick based on the initial reaction of most fans and analysts. However, there needs to be a level of trust attached.
Being a prolific former linebacker, Morgan knows what to look for in the position. He sees something in Wallace despite some sketchy production in college at Kentucky. That should be enough to inspire confidence in his long-term prospects.
However, it also piles some extra pressure on Wallace.
He's a Day 2 pick, so the need to make an immediate contribution is there for all to see. The Panthers are also desperately short of dependable depth behind the projected starting duo of Thompson and Jewell. If the rookie doesn't step up to be right behind them on the depth chart, that's a problem.
Panthers fans are still scarred by Scott Fitterer's decision to trade up for D.J. Johnson at No. 80 overall last year. He offered almost nothing during an anonymous first season to nobody's surprise. Those in power - Morgan, in particular - will be hoping Wallace doesn't suffer a similar fate.
Opportunity knocks for Wallace. A productive training camp will propel him into consideration for immediate involvement depending on Ejiro Evero's schematic alignment. Anything less will reduce him to backup and special teams duties during his early foray into an NFL environment.