3 Carolina Panthers who could tumble down the depth chart after 2023 draft
Shi Smith - Carolina Panthers WR
If Shi Smith was hoping for extended involvement after the Carolina Panthers included D.J. Moore in the trade package for the No. 1 pick, he might be out of luck. And if further reinforcements arrive, it'll be an uphill battle for the former sixth-round pick throughout the preparation period.
Despite the Panthers signing Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Damiere Byrd in free agency, general manager Scott Fitterer said that if the right opportunity comes along during the 2023 NFL Draft, they'll pull the trigger on another wide receiver.
Matching Moore's production might have to be a collective effort rather than relying on one guy. But there is enough talent around currently to ensure decent numbers if their rookie signal-caller lives up to their end of the bargain.
What the future holds for Smith is unclear. He's flashed moments of promise, but these have been fleeting and there seems to be an ongoing complication about catching the football under pressure that must be eradicated this summer.
It's likely that Thielen, Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr. are already ahead of Smith on the depth chart. Byrd's credentials in the return game mean he might be surplus to requirements in that regard, too.
If another wideout is secured from the collegiate ranks, Smith is fighting for his roster spot in no uncertain terms. And it'll be a huge character test this offseason to force his way into Carolina's plans.