3 Carolina Panthers who could tumble down the depth chart after 2023 draft
Keith Taylor Jr. - Carolina Panthers CB
Considering how lackluster the cornerback production was in 2022 aside from Jaycee Horn, it's been strange to see the Carolina Panthers treat this area as an afterthought compared to others. However, this is something that will hopefully change when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.
The Panthers cannot go into the upcoming season with their current group. It's just asking for trouble and something that could jeopardize hopes of Carolina's defense becoming one of the league's best with Ejiro Evero leading the charge.
Much will depend on what the Panthers do to strengthen this unit via the draft. But it would be a shock if Keith Taylor Jr. wasn't feeling a sense of trepidation ahead of the all-important selection weekend.
Taylor has the size and scope to be more impactful within Evero's scheme. However, the concerning regression last season cannot be overlooked by those in power when examining alternative options.
Perhaps an improved coaching staff will help Taylor reach his promise. That would be the ideal scenario for continuity and financial purposes if nothing else.
Ignoring a top-heavy group of cornerbacks with outstanding athletic attributes would be foolish. Something that could send Taylor further to the fringes with OTAs just around the corner.