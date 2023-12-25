3 Christmas crackers from the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
It hasn't been all bad for the Carolina Panthers in 2023...
By Dean Jones
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC
The Carolina Panthers' lack of accomplishments this season has been surprising. This can be blamed almost entirely on the offense's inability to put together good game plans or execute effectively between the white lines.
Thankfully, the same cannot be said of Carolina's defense. Ejiro Evero has done a remarkable job of keeping this unit competitive. Especially considering the number of injury problems the coordinator had to overcome.
Almost every key individual aside from Derrick Brown has missed time through health issues. Evero made the best of a bad situation, getting his depth pieces prepared and even ensuring those elevated from the practice squad could make a lasting contribution from week to week.
Evero is a prime candidate to become a head coach somewhere around the league when the upcoming cycle commences. He is an up-and-comer. He finds a way to strategize exceptionally regardless of the opposition. He's a proven leader of men. Whether that's enough for the Panthers to give him a prolonged look remains to be seen.
David Tepper is reportedly looking to make Ben Johnson his primary target. There's been talk of keeping Evero around to work alongside the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. But don't be surprised if another team identifies him as a candidate of interest and swoops accordingly.
After the outstanding job Evero's done during his first season in Carolina, he's more than deserving.