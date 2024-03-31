3 critical Carolina Panthers needs after Jadeveon Clowney signing
Can the Carolina Panthers fill the rest of their needs before Week 1?
Carolina Panthers need a long-term TE
Perhaps a more urgent need on offense is the tight end spot, where the team parted with Hayden Hurts this offseason. Right now, Tommy Tremble is first on the depth chart. He caught just 23 receptions for 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2023.
During his three years in the NFL, Tremble has never had a season with 200 receiving yards. Like with Jonathan Mingo, the Carolina Panthers should not bank on the former third-round selection putting it together in a contract year.
The 2024 NFL Draft is not a great tight-end class, and the free agent market pool is just bare. The Panthers unfortunately won't be able to draft Brock Bowers unless something unprecedented happens, but a solid consolation prize could be Ja'Tavion Sanders, who brings a significant amount to the table according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.
"Talented pass-catching tight end with an exciting floor if he can handle the rigors of the pro game. Sanders possesses an average build, but he has room for more muscle. He flashes as a run blocker, but he isn’t consistent at the point of attack. He can get up the field from in-line or from the slot, beating man coverage at his route stems or separating quickly from turns. He is able to dig in and win combat catches underneath and has proven to be highly effective running the seam or catching intermediate throws into zone pockets. Teams looking for a tight end with a more complete game might pass on him, but his potential to open up the passing game and become a highly productive pass-catcher should be hard to pass on."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Like many tight ends in the modern-day NFL, Sanders struggles at times with his blocking but is a plus as a pass-catching weapon. Unless the tight end is truly elite, they should never be the first option in a passing offense, but should rather be viewed more as a security blanket, and that's exactly what quarterback Bryce Young needs for his development.
Whether it's Sanders or someone else, the tight-end spot needs some help before Week 1.