3 critical draft needs for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
A new era is upon the Carolina Panthers, and filling some roster holes in the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be one of the most important parts.
What critical offseason needs could the Carolina Panthers address during the 2024 NFL Draft despite not having a first-round pick?
With a new general manager and head coach in the mix, the Carolina Panthers can get this new operation on the right track by addressing some needs in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2023 season should be erased from memory. It doesn't exist anymore. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have some work to do, but optimism has returned.
The roster mess and lack of draft capital left by Scott Fitterer are going to take some serious leg work to get right. The poor coaching job by Frank Reich and his staff has effectively set this franchise back at least a year. Morgan and Canales might have the hardest jobs in the NFL right now. There isn't a more dysfunctional team than the Panthers.
The team doesn't have their first-round pick in 2024 but will have the top selection in the second round. The most urgent needs on the roster seem abundantly clear. Which are the most urgent needs as it pertains to the NFL Draft?
Carolina Panthers need help at WR
To the surprise of no one with eyes, the Carolina Panthers need some more talent at wide receiver. You know it was bad when the top receiver was 33-year-old Adam Theilen. No disrespect, but he would be best suited as the third or fourth option in a functional NFL passing game.
I do think he could have a very nice season for the team in 2024 if Carolina can get some younger and more explosive help at the position. With the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receivers who could be available include Xavier Legette from South Carolina, Ladd McConkey from Georgia, Xavier Worthy from Texas, and Troy Franklin from Oregon.
If all four are available when the Panthers get their first chance on the clock, they couldn't go wrong with any of them. Fortunately, this draft class is stacked at wide receiver, so addressing this need as a priority would be wise whether the Panthers land a free agent or not.