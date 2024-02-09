3 critical draft needs for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
A new era is upon the Carolina Panthers, and filling some roster holes in the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be one of the most important parts.
Could the Carolina Panthers find a new LT?
Fortunately (again), this draft class is stacked at offensive tackle. For a team like the Carolina Panthers, this is a dream come true.
Even though the top tackle prospects will be gone by the time Carolina picks at No. 33, there are still some very good prospects to choose from. The Panthers could potentially trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft for an edge protector if someone high on their board falls.
Personally, with how deep this class is at their most urgent positions, staying put is the way to go. At No. 33, the Panthers might have offensive tackle prospects like Kingsley Suamataia from BYU, Jordan Morgan from Arizona, and Patrick Paul from Houston available. Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma and Amarius Mims from Georgia are two other prospects who could be in the early second-round vicinity.
In many instances, unless they are truly elite prospects, rookie tackles typically need some time to develop. For the Panthers, I don't think it'd be wise to go into the 2024 season with Ikem Ekwonu continuing to play on the blindside. I think a more viable solution would be to sign someone like Trent Brown in free agency and throw a prospect behind him.
Wouldn't a left tackle plan of Trent Brown and Morgan/Paul seem like a competent solution? I think so.
I guess you'd also have to consider a potential trade. Perhaps for someone like Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos, who might end up being the odd man out with the team's salary-cap crunch.