3 critical observations from Bryce Young at early offseason workouts in 2023
How did new Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young fare?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is embracing the culture
Bryce Young buying in seemed a given considering he came from the prolific pro-pipeline at Alabama. Nick Saban is renowned for getting his college players ready for the next level, so having that professionalism already installed was always going to smooth the quarterback's process once his destination became concrete.
Young has been a revelation thanks to his demeanor, leading-by-example mentality, and soft-spoken conviction that everyone naturally gravitates towards. Based on his comments via Darin Gantt from the team's website, the assistance he's received and the instant connection in terms of mindset across the board is something he's embraced fully.
"My teammates, again, embracing me, pushing me, holding me accountable. We all take responsibility here; it's a great group of guys that all look in the mirror first. We all come together, see what we could have done better, and then we'll talk about it. So, you know, I think it's just being able to build time with this coaching staff and his team and build a connection. You know, this is a family; we've been able to come together. And again, for me being a rookie, this being my first experience, the NFL, I didn't know what it was going to be like. And for this to be what it is, I'm really grateful to be part of this."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
It's been fascinating to see Young flourish so early. The Panthers had no problem whatsoever moving him to No. 1 on the depth chart once he became fully acclimatized, even if there might be some growing pains throughout his rookie campaign that befall even the brightest prospects emerging from the collegiate ranks.
This isn't about immediate success, but rather Young gradually emerging into a worthy successor to Cam Newton the Panthers have been seeking for more than three years.
So far, so good.