3 critical observations from Bryce Young's preseason performance vs. Lions
Bryce Young turned in another stylish performance against the Detroit Lions.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's ability to maneuver
There was some improvement where the Carolina Panthers' offensive line was concerned against the Detroit Lions. That said, Bryce Young still had to have his wits about him in pursuit of evading pressure when it inevitably arrived.
Young didn't get the chance to use his athleticism much at Alabama. Their offensive line is always one of college football's best, leaving the signal-caller free to go through progressions almost effortlessly with little chance of taking a big hit along the way.
That won't be the case at the pro level. Carolina's protection is decent, but even the best lines succumb to pressure on occasions and this is exactly why the escapability demonstrated by the Heisman Trophy winner on Friday night was so encouraging.
There were a couple of examples of Young putting his legs to good use, especially on a crucial third down when nothing was available past the chains. The sliding technique needs some work, but this can be refined over time by someone who didn't do a lot of scrambling at the collegiate level.
In an ideal world, Young won't have to rely on this area of his game too much. Running with the football is an exciting trait for any quarterback from a fan perspective, but it's also worth remembering that Young isn't the size of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson - two of the greatest running signal-callers in league history.