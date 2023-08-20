3 critical observations from Bryce Young's preseason performance at NY Giants
How did the Carolina Panthers quarterback perform during his second preseason game?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's adaptability
It was a slightly better outing for the offensive line on Friday evening. The bar wasn't exactly high after such an inept showing against the New York Jets, but there were times when lapses in concentration meant Bryce Young had to put his improvisation skills to good use.
One of the biggest positives surrounding Young's quick processing is if things aren't developing as expected downfield, the calls to get creative can be made with conviction. The draft's top pick has enough physical attributes to get out on the move and keep plays alive, although this obviously increases the risk of big hits in the open field, which isn't ideal.
While there is an obvious need to keep Young out of the firing line given the durability concerns, the Carolina Panthers must also acknowledge the benefits of giving their prized possession the freedom to flourish. If that means taking a big risk or two along the way, so be it.
Standing in the pocket and getting the football out quickly into the hands of his playmakers is Young's preferred method of moving the chains. But the Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge that when the situation calls for a little bit more, their quarterback has the athletic gifts and correct decision-making to do what's required.
And it's been a long time since the organization could say that with any great confidence.