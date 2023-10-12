3 crucial matchups the Carolina Panthers must win at Dolphins in Week 6
A daunting task awaits...
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns vs. Kendall Lamm
Brian Burns has been less than the superstar that most hoped for and even expected this season with only four sacks and little effect on the game as a whole through five weeks. However, this could all change in Week 6 with the Miami Dolphins losing arguably their best lineman to injury.
Kendall Lamm is the player that the Dolphins are calling in to fill the void left by Terron Armstead at left tackle. A player who outside of one season with the Houston Texans has never started more than five games in the NFL. The kind of matchup that a player like Burns lives for.
That isn't to say that Burns will have a whole lot of time to get to the quarterback given how quickly Tua Tagovailoa gets the ball out and how the questions surrounding the secondary without Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods. But it could be a game-altering matchup nonetheless.
Burns has all the skills to make an inexperienced player pay between an upgraded bull rush and polished finesse moves. Either one is more than capable of besting Lamm.
Without that sure protection on the edge, the Dolphins will have to adjust their play calling to account for it. This will limit what the offense is capable of doing.
The Dolphins rely on good protection to let receivers like Tyreek Hill get down the field. Without that extra beat of time, it may just make enough of a difference even if Burns doesn't actually get to the quarterback.
It is about time for Burns to take over the game like the player and the fanbase has expected ever since the budding star was drafted in the first round. One can at least hope it will be on Sunday.