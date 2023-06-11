3 dream scenarios for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers win the NFC South
There was a brief time last season when it looked like the Carolina Panthers might win the NFC South almost by default. The team's resurgence under interim head coach Steve Wilks coupled with the subpar standard across the division gave them a slight window - one that ended abruptly after Jaycee Horn went down and Tom Brady torched the secondary in Week 17.
The NFC South remains in flux after Brady announced his retirement and big changes occurred across the board. Carolina's gone through more than most during a substantial revamp from top to bottom, which could mean another title push could be in their immediate future if everything clicks into place.
It's been a long time since Panthers fans had anything to legitimately cheer. Postseason football has been a laughable pipedream under the previous regime, which got almost nothing right and didn't have the necessary capabilities to coach up professional-caliber athletes.
If the Panthers could do enough to win the NFC South and get a home playoff game at Bank of America Stadium, it would be the biggest confidence boost imaginable. Something that would completely electrify the region and restore a sense of pride back to Carolina football once again.
This is a dream scenario, but an attainable one. And as Miles Sanders stated during his introductory presser before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers are not rebuilding anything.