3 dream scenarios for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young becomes franchise-caliber
Although the Carolina Panthers are stressing the need for everyone to play their part on the team's road to redemption, one player will be counted upon more than any other. An organization will typically go as far as their quarterback takes them. Bryce Young's performance levels will be under glaring scrutiny after a rocky first campaign in a professional environment.
Nobody would deny that Young didn't give a good account of himself last season. What sometimes gets lost is the difficult circumstances he had to navigate. The Panthers failed their new prized possession - a mistake Dan Morgan and Dave Canales aren't going to make.
Carolina invested heavily in the options around Young this offseason. The offensive line should improve drastically thanks to the additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The Panthers' rushing attack will become more of a focal point and also includes second-round pick Jonathon Brooks.
The Heisman Trophy winner will benefit from enhanced options in the passing game after Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, and Ja'Tavion Sanders came into the fold. However, the presence of Canales steering him on the right track could be the biggest positive of all for Young when push comes to shove.
Canales has an outstanding reputation with quarterbacks. He assisted Russell Wilson on his early path to superstardom. The coach helped galvanize the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. This is arguably the biggest reason why he landed the job in Carolina.
If he can have a similar impact on Young - who flashed enough last season to suggest improvements can arrive in a scheme devised to suit his strengths - it's all systems go. Canales will be an integral part of the process, but the former Alabama star won't be short of motivation after being completely written off by some in the national media.
Whether the Panthers attain a winning record from their efforts is moot. If Young emerges into a franchise-caliber presence under center, that's a dream come true for Canales at this stage of his rebuild.