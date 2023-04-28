3 elite traits the Carolina Panthers are getting with Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers are getting elite poise
Nobody had much to say negatively about Bryce Young aside from physical attributes. His height and slender frame are not typically associated with successful starting quarterbacks, with the player being even shorter than those who've come before with similar question marks such as Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, and Kyler Murray.
This didn't bother the Carolina Panthers all that much. They had no qualms about making Young their No. 1 overall selection, which came after extensive evaluations and countless hours of film study to cement the choice.
When examining Young on tape, the poise with which he plays the game is extraordinary. There is supreme confidence navigating tight pockets, which is matched by accuracy at all three levels and the rare ability to conjure up magic out of nothing when routes aren't developing as anticipated.
Young is also learning how to keep himself out of harm's way superbly. Alabama's scheme was heavily dependent on the quarterback's decision-making, which made him an extra coach of sorts on the field that Nick Saban benefitted from greatly.
Another area where Young was head and shoulders above the rest in this class is from a processing standpoint. He sees the field well, sees things developing even before they happen, and makes the correct read more often than not.
Sounds like a productive NFL quarterback to me.