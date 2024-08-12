3 emerging problems at Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers potential OL woes
The Carolina Panthers organization is set to shell out $153 million over the next five years to their new starting offensive guard duo of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.
This offseason the Panthers signed Hunt to a five-year, $100 million contract. Lewis signed a four-year, $53 million deal. Given the amount of money that was distributed to the guard tandem, fans expect the offensive line to be revamped.
The center position will be held down by Austin Corbett. Fans have been skeptical of the former right guard moving to the center position. The veteran has assured fans it shouldn’t be the topic of conversation.
The Panthers' offensive tackles will remain the same with third-year player Ikem Ekwonu manning the blindside. He had a down year during his NFL sophomore campaign, but Dave Canales’ offense should cater to the edge protector's skill set and set up a bounce-back season for the former North Carolina State standout.
One of the teams biggest leaders Taylor Moton will anchor the right tackle position. There are no concerns about him.
So far in training camp, this group hasn’t had as many reps together as the staff would like. Lewis has missed some time with a shoulder injury and Moton has had a few vet days off. Overall it seems the offensive line play in camp has been inconsistent.
If the starting core can stay healthy, Panthers fans should feel relieved. If the offensive line catches the injury bug like last season, it will be time to worry for the offense and Bryce Young’s safety.