3 emerging problems at Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker depth
Shaq Thompson is currently the second longest-tenured Carolina Panthers player and one of the team's biggest leaders. His 2023 season was cut short due to a season-ending fibula injury. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring complication, but those in power hope to get him back before Week 1.
The starting linebacker beside Thompson is Josey Jewell. He was a free agent signing this offseason that came from the Denver Broncos. The veteran boasts experience in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s system and will look to slot into the lineup seamlessly.
This is where the uncertainty creeps in. Claudin Cherelus is next up on the team's depth chart. He was picked up by the Panthers last season but spent most of the season on injured reserve. The hopeful played and tallied a solo tackle in Carolina's first preseason game in pursuit of extended involvement.
Next on the depth chart is this year's third-round draft pick, Trevin Wallace. The former Kentucky star seemed to be an overdraft, but general manager Dan Morgan must’ve seen something he couldn’t pass up at No. 72 overall. In the first preseason game, the rookie looked explosive and gained two tackles.
Chandler Wooten, Tae Davis, and seventh-round draft pick Michael Barrett round out the remainder of the inside linebacker depth chart. The position seems thin when it comes to quality depth after Thompson and Jewell, if they end up being injured during the regular season, someone will have to step up and have big shoes to fill.