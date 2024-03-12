3 exciting traits Robert Hunt brings to the Carolina Panthers
By Dean Jones
What exciting traits does interior offensive lineman Robert Hunt bring to the Carolina Panthers after his bombshell deal to kick off free agency?
Reports suggested that the Carolina Panthers were going to be aggressive in their quest to find offensive line help during free agency. It didn't take long for this speculation to become something more substantial thanks to an eye-watering deal for Robert Hunt.
The former second-round selection has agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with $63 million guaranteed. Hunt also receives a $26.5 million signing bonus once the ink dries on his contract. It's a steep price, but the Panthers needed to solidify the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young urgently.
Carolina's big investment in Young cannot fall flat. They need to maximize his rookie contract and ensure he becomes the franchise-caliber presence most envisaged when the Panthers took him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. More is needed - especially at the skill positions - but this is a step in the right direction.
With this in mind, Hunt will bring three exciting traits to the Panthers in 2024 and beyond.
Robert Hunt brings physicality
The Carolina Panthers got exposed for their lack of depth across the offensive line in 2023. They also looked a little threadbare in terms of physicality within a group that was largely unsuited to the concepts implemented by previous head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
Robert Hunt is here to change all that. The guard brings physicality to every snap. His game has a ruthless aggression that's hard not to love. This is going to make a significant difference as the Panthers look to keep a clean pocket for quarterback Bryce Young and prevent rushers from creating havoc from the interior.
Hunt has the sort of desire and fierce that will make him an instant fan favorite among the fanbase. His arrival has the scope to completely change the entire offensive line's mindset as a tone-setting enforcer capable of impacting proceedings in all phases.