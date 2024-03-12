3 exciting traits Robert Hunt brings to the Carolina Panthers
By Dean Jones
Robert Hunt brings athleticism
Another complication behind the Carolina Panthers offensive line demise in 2023 centered on athleticism. While most weren't happy operating within a zone-blocking scheme, they looked incredibly rigid. The unit was unable to cope with explosive speed rushers and couldn't pick up the simplest stunts or shifts effectively. It came as no surprise to see quarterback Bryce Young running for his life as a result.
This is something Robert Hunt can improve. Considering his size - 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds - he is incredibly athletic. He is quick into his stance and has the mobility to get out on the move and impact matters at the second level if the situation dictates. Placing him on the right-hand side of Carolina's protection alongside ultra-consistent edge presence Taylor Moton could be among the league's best with a smooth transition.
Some slight injury worries cannot be ignored. Hunt missed a good chunk of time last season but showed no signs of lingering effects once he returned to the lineup. More importantly, he hadn't lost any quick twitch speed and the ability to change direction rapidly.
The Panthers paid a hefty price to bring Hunt into the fold. From an athletic profile perspective, he's easily the best guard they've had since Trai Turner was at the peak of his powers. He's a player that can make everyone around him better, including Young.